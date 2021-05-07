Add 16 AA or four 9V rechargeable batteries to your kit from $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA Batteries for $21.99 Prime shipped. Save even more when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe and Save, dropping the price further to $17.59. For comparison, normally you’d pay $30 for this kit and both of the discounted prices listed here are the best we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’re tired of spending countless dollars on throw-away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With 16 AA’s there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We are also tracking another deal from Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon, who’s offering a 4-pack of its Rechargeable 9V Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 52NKQMOT at checkout. Down from $35.50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for this kit, with today’s deal matching our last mention. While the Amazon Basics options above require a dedicated charger to recharge, these 9V’s only need a microUSB cable, which is included with your purchase. The thing is, 9V batteries are always the ones you need but never have, so this 4-pack is perfect to always have one on hand. Rated 4/5 stars.

For other energy-saving deals, check out our daily Green Deals roundup and subsequent guide. Today, the former features an electric bike that will take you around town this spring for a $100 discount. Plus, our guide has great discounts like Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at $170 or Jackery Explorers up to $100 off from $125.

More on Amazon Basics’ Rechargeable Batteries:

One 16-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable batteries (2000 mAh), ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more

Long battery life; extremely gradual self-discharge; maintains 80% capacity for 24 months

Comes pre-charged and ready to use; can be recharged 1000 times with minimal power loss

