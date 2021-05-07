FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add 16 AA or four 9V rechargeable batteries to your kit from $17 Prime shipped

-
AmazonGreen DealsAmazon BasicsDelipow
Save now From $17

Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its Amazon Basics Rechargeable AA Batteries for $21.99 Prime shipped. Save even more when you clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe and Save, dropping the price further to $17.59. For comparison, normally you’d pay $30 for this kit and both of the discounted prices listed here are the best we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’re tired of spending countless dollars on throw-away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With 16 AA’s there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We are also tracking another deal from Delipow Battery Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon, who’s offering a 4-pack of its Rechargeable 9V Batteries for $16.99 Prime shipped with the code 52NKQMOT at checkout. Down from $35.50, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for this kit, with today’s deal matching our last mention. While the Amazon Basics options above require a dedicated charger to recharge, these 9V’s only need a microUSB cable, which is included with your purchase. The thing is, 9V batteries are always the ones you need but never have, so this 4-pack is perfect to always have one on hand. Rated 4/5 stars.

For other energy-saving deals, check out our daily Green Deals roundup and subsequent guide. Today, the former features an electric bike that will take you around town this spring for a $100 discount. Plus, our guide has great discounts like Anker’s Powerhouse 200 at $170 or Jackery Explorers up to $100 off from $125.

More on Amazon Basics’ Rechargeable Batteries:

  • One 16-pack of pre-charged AA rechargeable batteries (2000 mAh), ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more
  • Long battery life; extremely gradual self-discharge; maintains 80% capacity for 24 months
  • Comes pre-charged and ready to use; can be recharged 1000 times with minimal power loss

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Amazon Basics Delipow

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assis...
Boscam K7 Pro is an HD wireless backup camera kit for y...
Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch hits $81, more Bulova, U...
Samsonite, Osprey, and Amazon backpacks dive as low as ...
A 2-pack of solar-powered LED lights adds 6,400-lumens ...
elago’s R4 Retro case brings SNES stylings to you...
Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dr...
Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera sees ...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More

Green Deals: Home Depot 1-day solar sale starts at $16, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V electric trimmer cleans up your yard for $134, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town on the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter at $340 (Reg. $400), more

Learn More
Reg. $36

Govee’s 33-foot RGB LED strip packs Alexa + Assistant compatibility for just $25 (Reg. $36)

$25 Learn More
Reg. $150

Boscam K7 Pro is an HD wireless backup camera kit for your car at a low of $103.50

$103.50 Learn More