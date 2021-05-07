Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dropped to $170 at Amazon (Reg. $260)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator for $169.99 shipped. Regularly up to $260, today’s offer is as much as $90 in savings, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in 2021, and the best we can find. This model sits in a nice middle ground between the $300 Powerhouse 400 (full review here) and the smaller Anker Powerhouse 100 with a 213Wh/57600mAh rechargeable battery, USB-C charging, and compatibility with solar gear. Perfect for powering up during emergencies, road trips, or out in the woods, it can charge a “MacBook Pro over five times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and you can learn even more in our hands-on review. More details below.

But if it’s just something to get your phone or tablet juiced back up in a pinch, consider something in the power bank category instead. This 3-port RAVPower 32000mAh Power Bank comes in at $60 right now with the on-page coupon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,100 Amazon customers. It’s certainly not going to run a mini fridge like today’s lead deal, but it will provide that extra bit of power you need to make it to the next outlet.

While we are talking Anker, be sure to dive into today’s fresh new batch of price drops at Amazon starting from $11. We also still have great deals live on its Nebula projectors from $330, the Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth speaker, and everything you need to know about the brand new MagSafe-style Anker PowerWave Pad Lite.

More on the Anker Powerhouse 200 Rechargeable Generator:

The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s cell capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

