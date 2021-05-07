Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera sees first ever discount at $100 shipped (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera for $99.95 shipped. That marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $20 off the usual price. Unique to the the Instax Square is the 1:1 aspect ratio, with larger prints to include more of whatever catches your eye. Automatic exposure helps to bring out clarity and brighter colors, with a built-in selfie mirror and simple one-touch selfie mode. And ever the fashion-forward brand, this minimalist design brings that classic Fujifilm style in three demure colorways. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. Hit the jump for more.

If you just want to start capturing your world regardless of the photo size, the Instax Mini 11 is also on sale for $59. Usually going for at least $70, you can break into the instant-photography scene for more than $40 off our lead deal. You keep the automatic exposure, selfie-mode and extendable macro lens, just in a more bite-sized photo style. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 12,000 customers.

For the latest and greatest in instant-cameras everywhere, the “world’s smallest instant camera” from Polaroid is on sale now, as is Fujifilm’s retro-chic Instax mini 40. For artists and content-creators, DJI’s Osmo Pocket with Expansion Kit offers self-stabilizing 4K60 video at just $199 shipped. And while it’s not quite designed for artistry, you can keep a keen eye on your home from anywhere with up to 29% off Blink smart security cameras, starting at $28.

Instax Square S1 Instant Camera features:

The Instax Square SQ1 is the latest instant camera within the Instax square lineup from Fujifilm. It is the perfect tool for users who want to be creative and use instant photos to express themselves and their everyday moments on a square film format. The 1: 1 square format Instax square SQ1 captures the beauty in each and every moment, so that you can cherish those memories for a lifetime. With square format, there’s no need to waste a precious moment deciding whether to capture it in portrait or landscape – just pick up the camera and snap. And at 1.5x the size of Instax Mini prints, there’s plenty of room to set the scene.

