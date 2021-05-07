FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fujifilm’s Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera sees first ever discount at $100 shipped (Save $20)

-
AmazonFujifilm
New low $100

Amazon is offering the Instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera for $99.95 shipped. That marks the very first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $20 off the usual price. Unique to the the Instax Square is the 1:1 aspect ratio, with larger prints to include more of whatever catches your eye. Automatic exposure helps to bring out clarity and brighter colors, with a built-in selfie mirror and simple one-touch selfie mode. And ever the fashion-forward brand, this minimalist design brings that classic Fujifilm style in three demure colorways. Rated 4.7/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. Hit the jump for more.

If you just want to start capturing your world regardless of the photo size, the Instax Mini 11 is also on sale for $59. Usually going for at least $70, you can break into the instant-photography scene for more than $40 off our lead deal. You keep the automatic exposure, selfie-mode and extendable macro lens, just in a more bite-sized photo style. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 12,000 customers.

For the latest and greatest in instant-cameras everywhere, the “world’s smallest instant camera” from Polaroid is on sale now, as is Fujifilm’s retro-chic Instax mini 40. For artists and content-creators, DJI’s Osmo Pocket with Expansion Kit offers self-stabilizing 4K60 video at just $199 shipped. And while it’s not quite designed for artistry, you can keep a keen eye on your home from anywhere with up to 29% off Blink smart security cameras, starting at $28.

Instax Square S1 Instant Camera features:

The Instax Square SQ1 is the latest instant camera within the Instax square lineup from Fujifilm. It is the perfect tool for users who want to be creative and use instant photos to express themselves and their everyday moments on a square film format. The 1: 1 square format Instax square SQ1 captures the beauty in each and every moment, so that you can cherish those memories for a lifetime. With square format, there’s no need to waste a precious moment deciding whether to capture it in portrait or landscape – just pick up the camera and snap. And at 1.5x the size of Instax Mini prints, there’s plenty of room to set the scene.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fujifilm

About the Author

elago’s R4 Retro case brings SNES stylings to you...
Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dr...
Amazon’s Tritan Infuser Water Bottles plunge to a...
Philips Hue Smart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip falls to n...
New desks from $30? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 55% off
Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives fall as l...
Take 50% off Microsoft’s everyday Wireless Mobile...
This 80-mile OTA antenna just hit a 2021 low at Amazon,...
Show More Comments

Related

Hipsters and art nerds rejoice: Fujifilm announces new Instax Mini 40 camera dropping this month

Learn More
May the 4th

Star Wars May the 4th night lights from $10: Death Star Projector, The Child, R2-D2, more

From $10 Learn More
Reg. $699

Find four rear cameras on Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone at $480 (Save 31%)

$480 Learn More
26% off

This inkless pocket printer uses thermal paper to preserve your pictures at $41, more

From $30.50 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Cuisinart’s Convection Toaster Oven/Airfryer + slow cooker now up to $149 off for today only

$130 Learn More
Shop now

Google kicks off Mother’s Day sale: Nest Mini $19, Wifi $199, Audio $80, more

From $19 Learn More
2021 low

elago’s R4 Retro case brings SNES stylings to your Apple TV remote at $14

$14 Learn More
Reg. $230+

Anker’s 57600mAh Powerhouse 200 Generator just dropped to $170 at Amazon (Reg. $260)

$170 Learn More