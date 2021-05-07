Lenovo’s C340 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to all-time low at $399 shipped

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Lenovo C340 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $399 shipped. Also available via Best Buy directly. That takes $100 off the going rate and matches the all-time low. Backed by an 8th generation Intel i3 processor, this touchscreen Chromebook can reach speeds up to 2.2GHz, with 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB Flash storage. The 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen folds on a 360-degree hinge, so it can also be used as a tablet. The Chrome OS is ideal for students and offers an additional 100GB of cloud storage, plus the lightweight design makes it easily portable. Rated 4.5/5 stars, and you can take a closer look with our hands-on review of the 11-inch model. See below for more.

If you can live without the 2-in-1 touchscreen, you can save a ton opting for Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4 for $231.50. Down from the usual $275 going rate, that takes over $43 off for one of the lowest prices of the year. Packing 10 hours of battery life and a slim for-factor, this portable Chromebook packs 1.1GHz of processing power for all of you day-to-day needs. It also touts “military grade durability”, so you know you’ll be set for post-COVID café studying or getting some extra writing in on your commute. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

For taking care of business inside the home, Google is celebrating Mother’s Day with deals on the Nest Mini, Wifi, Audio, and more starting at $20. Plus, this Cuisinart Convection Oven is also an Airfryer and slow cooker, and right now it’s just $149 shipped. And if you’re looking to do a little outdoor sprucing up this warm-weather season, check out Phillips Hue’s mart Outdoor HomeKit Lightstrip at a new low of $70.

Lenovo C340 Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Lenovo C340-15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth computing performance with this Lenovo Chromebook. The 15.6-inch Full HD multi-touch display offers an intuitive user experience, while the 64GB eMMC storage offers fast start-ups and load times. This Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for speedy responses and Bluetooth technology to sync with compatible wireless devices.

