Cuisinart’s Convection Toaster Oven/Airfryer + slow cooker now up to $149 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart Digital Convection Toaster Oven and Airfryer for $129.99 in refurbished condition. This one is identical to the TOA-65 model that sells for $279 in new condition at Amazon, but in a more space-saving, compact form-factor (about 6-inches smaller according to Woot). Today’s deal is up to $149 off the TOA-65, well under the new price at Costco, and is at the lowest price we can find. This all-in-one cooker can convection bake, convection broil, roast, warm, toast, reheat, dual cook, pizza, slow cook, braise, and even features dehydration settings as well options for proofing. On top of all of that, this one also doubles as an air fryer for guilt-free fried dinners with little to no oil. Features include a 0.6 cubic foot interior, adjustable temperature range from 80- to 450-degrees, stainless steel exterior, viewing window, and more. Rated 4+ star ratings from thousands at Costco and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

Black+Decker also makes a highly-rated combo countertop oven and air fryer, but at a much more affordable price. It’s not quite as large as today’s lead deal, but you can score a Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven for $70 with a very similar feature set. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 200 Amazon customers ad is more than large enough for a 12-inch pizza.

More on the Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven and Airfryer:

Cuisinart makes AirFrying easier with presets to perfectly fry favorites like wings, fries, chicken nuggets, snacks and veggies. Frying with air instead of oil is delicious and guilt-free, and this large capacity oven fries up to 3 lb. at once. It also offers all the features of a full-size toaster oven. Unique to the Cuisinart Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven is a range of low temperatures that lets users proof dough, dehydrate foods and more, taking multifunctionality to a whole new level.

