AirPods with Hey Siri fall to second-best price of the year at $120 (Reg. $159)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $119.99 shipped. Down from the usual $159 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, comes within $10 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price of the year. As a 9to5 favorite, Apple’s AirPods have long been one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. Alongside Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and up to 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy access to Hey Siri features for easily calling up the voice assistant. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount. Head below for more.

But if you’re already rocking Apple’s second-generation AirPods and want to elevate the experience, consider grabbing the official Wireless Charging case at $67.50 instead. This lets you drop the earbuds down onto any Qi charging pad to refuel for quickly topping off your AirPods without having to plug in.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing the second-best price of the year on AirPods Pro right now, as well. Having dropped to $190, these earn their pro designation with active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and the same Hey Siri support noted above. You’ll also find some additional discounts in our headphones guide, as well.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case

