Today, Anker is rolling out the latest addition to its stable of MagSafe charging accessories with the launch of its most compact offering yet. Entering with quite the fitting name, the new Anker PowerWave Pad Lite offers much of the same magnetic charging features as the official offerings, but with a 7.5W output and 5-foot USB-C cable. It also has a much more affordable price tag. Head below for all the details.

Anker debuts new PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite

After debuting its very first MagSafe chargers in January, Anker then went on to round out its collection of compatible accessories with a line of iPhone 12 cases. Now the brand is going back to basics with the launch of its new PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite.

Entering as an alternative to Apple’s usually $39 MagSafe Charger, the just-released Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite enters with a similar design. While not officially sanctioned to carry the MagSafe branding, you’re looking at the same magnetic features that allow this charger to snap onto the back of your device. While you won’t be able to take advantage of the full 15W speeds, this one does top off an iPhone 12 series device at 7.5W instead.

One of the biggest downsides on Anker’s first MagSafe charger was how large the connected USB-C plug was compared to Apple’s own model. But this time around, the brand is leaning into the Lite naming scheme by slimming down the adapter alongside the charging pad itself.

The build this time around is plastic just like before, which pairs with a 5-foot cable to enable refueling when not right next to an outlet. As expected, it’ll work with the entire iPhone 12 series lineup, as well as with cases on your handset.

Now available for purchase

The new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite is now available for purchase at Amazon and enters with a $19.99 price tag. That’s more affordable than the original MagSafe charger was at launch, but delivers all of the same features in a more compact design.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who’s gone all-in on MagSafe, I have to say that the new PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite from Anker is quite the compelling option. I’ve used quite a few third-party MagSafe chargers, and the 7.5W charging speeds aren’t that big of a downside considering the more affordable price tags usually attached. So as a secondary charger or even a budget-friendly way to try out the magnetic charging for yourself, I can definitely see Anker’s PowerWave Pad Lite being a compelling option.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!