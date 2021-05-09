Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSDs on sale from $100 (Save 23%)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 870 QVO SATA 2.5-inch 1TB Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99. Usually fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks the second-best price to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low set just once before. You can also grab the 2TB model for $211, down from $250 and coming within $11 of the low.

As one of Samsung’s latest SSDs on the market, the 870 QVO series sports 560MB/s transfer speeds and increased reliability from previous-generation models. Whether your older Mac or PC is feeling sluggish as of late, or you just need a storage boost, these drives are ideal ways to speed up boot times and take advantage of quicker file transfers. Over 6,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more

If you can live without Samsung branding, save even more by picking up the Crucial MX500 500GB 2.5-inch SSD at $56 instead. This model still arrives with 560MB/s transfer speeds and the same 2.5-inch form-factor as noted above, just with half the storage. So if you’re in the market for a budget-friendly SSD, look no further. I picked one of these up a few years ago, and it has been going strong as a Mac mini boot drive ever since. Other shoppers have had similar success, as over 83,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

And then while you’re upgrading the PC gaming setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking some battlestation-worthy Alienware UltraWides, 360Hz monitors, and more on sale. With as much as $475 in savings, these are the best prices of the year and notable ways to give your setup an upgrade without paying full price.

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD features:

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!