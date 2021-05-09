Amazon takes up to 81% off best-selling Kindle eBooks from just $1 for Mother’s Day

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of best-selling Kindle eBooks and more, starting from just $1. Our top pick today has to be Margaret Atwood’s seminal classic turned TV sensation, The Handmaid’s Tale for $2.99. That takes off nearly $13 from the usual rate, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and a full 81% off. Heralded as a must-read for fans of speculative sci-fi, although Atwood would argue if any of it can be called fiction, this book is a mainstay in feminist and lit-loving circles. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 45,000 customers. See below for more.

The story is told through the eyes of Offred, one of the unfortunate Handmaids under the new social order. In condensed but eloquent prose, by turns cool-eyed, tender, despairing, passionate, and wry, she reveals to us the dark corners behind the establishment’s calm facade, as certain tendencies now in existence are carried to their logical conclusions. The Handmaid’s Tale is funny, unexpected, horrifying, and altogether convincing. It is at once scathing satire, dire warning, and a tour de force. It is Margaret Atwood at her best.