FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Make remote learning a blast with MEL Science Subscription Box for Kids starting at $14

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesGold Box
Save 65% $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 65% off your first box of MEL Science Kits for Kids. This subscription service will send monthly science experiments in varying STEM fields to your door, for your child to explore with you, or with the included AR or VR teachers. Only the first subscription box is seeing a discount today, and afterword the service will auto-renew for $40 a month. More info below.

MEL tackles complex scientific concepts in a way that’s ideal for kids at each age group, from DIY cardboard rockets that run on air pressure, to one-way mirror lightboxes, and much more. A new experiment will arrive every month, so your kids can stay engaged and review what they’ve learned. I had quite a few similar projects going on when I was younger, and between playing with non-Newtonian gloop to building working circuit boards in my living room, I can say firsthand it’s never too early to foster a love of learning in your children. Each box is rated 4+ stars.

MEL Science Box Subscriptions include:

To get your kids exploring outside their personal science labs too, they can start capturing all sorts of subjects with Fujifilm’s instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera down to $100. And of course, we’ve got plenty of deals going on for Mom as well. Amazon is taking up to 81% off best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1, plus a huge array of Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras to offer you peace of mind from wherever you are, starting at just $28.

MEL Science Subscription Box features:

  • Over 80 safe and exciting experiments in one subscription. Supported by VR lessons. New topic every month.
  • Educate and have FUN together at the same time!
  • Free Starter Kit, free VR headset, free lessons in VR – all your first month.
  • Ingredients, equipment, and instructions provided. Receive 2-3 new experiments every month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Gold Box

About the Author

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch S...
ILIFE’s Shinebot W400s will mop and scrub your fl...
AirPods with Hey Siri fall to second-best price of the ...
A $120 discount brings the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 to...
Amazon takes up to 81% off best-selling Kindle eBooks f...
Apple’s official MagSafe Charger has dropped to a...
Tidy up your garage for under $9 with Stalwart’s ...
Curved, 4K, and 165Hz monitors from $170 at Amazon (Up ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

PlayStation Plus 1-year subscriptions drop to one of the best prices at under $28 (Reg. $60)

$28 Learn More
Reg. $60

Lock-in a year of PlayStation Plus at rock-bottom pricing: $29 + free digital delivery (Reg. $60)

$29 Learn More

Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscription service: 24-month protection, tech support, more

Learn More

Amazon now offers In-Garage Grocery Delivery to 5,000 US cities, check if you’re eligible here

Learn more! Learn More
From $320

Save up to $150 on Arcade1Up X-Men vs. Street Fighter or Ms. PAC-MAN cabinets

$150 off Learn More
Save 23%

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSDs on sale from $100 (Save 23%)

From $100 Learn More
Save 25%

ILIFE’s Shinebot W400s will mop and scrub your floors, now just $172.50 (25% off)

$172.50 Learn More
Reg. $159

AirPods with Hey Siri fall to second-best price of the year at $120 (Reg. $159)

$120 Learn More