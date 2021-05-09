Make remote learning a blast with MEL Science Subscription Box for Kids starting at $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 65% off your first box of MEL Science Kits for Kids. This subscription service will send monthly science experiments in varying STEM fields to your door, for your child to explore with you, or with the included AR or VR teachers. Only the first subscription box is seeing a discount today, and afterword the service will auto-renew for $40 a month. More info below.

MEL tackles complex scientific concepts in a way that’s ideal for kids at each age group, from DIY cardboard rockets that run on air pressure, to one-way mirror lightboxes, and much more. A new experiment will arrive every month, so your kids can stay engaged and review what they’ve learned. I had quite a few similar projects going on when I was younger, and between playing with non-Newtonian gloop to building working circuit boards in my living room, I can say firsthand it’s never too early to foster a love of learning in your children. Each box is rated 4+ stars.

MEL Science Box Subscriptions include:

To get your kids exploring outside their personal science labs too, they can start capturing all sorts of subjects with Fujifilm’s instax Square SQ1 Instant Camera down to $100. And of course, we’ve got plenty of deals going on for Mom as well. Amazon is taking up to 81% off best-selling Kindle eBooks from $1, plus a huge array of Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras to offer you peace of mind from wherever you are, starting at just $28.

MEL Science Subscription Box features:

Over 80 safe and exciting experiments in one subscription. Supported by VR lessons. New topic every month.

Educate and have FUN together at the same time!

Free Starter Kit, free VR headset, free lessons in VR – all your first month.

Ingredients, equipment, and instructions provided. Receive 2-3 new experiments every month.

