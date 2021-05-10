FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cash in on Amazon Basics all-time lows from $3: Bulbs, vacuum seal system, more (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its Amazon Basics Dimmable Light Bulbs for $21.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If your stock of light bulbs is beginning to dwindle, now’s a great time to restock. For $1.36 each, you’ll garner 16 light bulbs with a lifespan of 10,000 hours. This equates to 9-years of use when used for 3-hours every day. Amazon touts that every bulb will provide 450-lumens of instant light with “no waiting time to warm up to full brightness.” Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon Basics discounts priced as low as $3.

More Amazon Basics discounts:

There are many more deals to check out in our dedicated home goods guide. Some of the recent additions there include Amazon’s best-selling COSORI Air Fryer Max XL at $100, the Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table for $93, and even RCA’s 6.5-cubic foot stainless steel upright freezer at $333.

Amazon Basics Dimmable Light Bulbs features:

  • With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)
  • Provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness
  • With a correlated color temperature of 5000 kelvin, this bulb simulates daylight, providing a crisp white light for any room
  • This LED light bulb uses only 6 watts of energy, saving up to $37.39 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

