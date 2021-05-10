FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Storage in Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table is accessible from both sides: $93 (26% off)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table for $92.99 shipped. That’s $32 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new coffee table that stands out from the crowd, this may be the one. It sets itself apart with six shelves that can be accessed from both sides and a sliding door that covers two of them at any given time. Each shelf is sturdy enough to uphold 20 pounds of weight. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.2/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your coffee table, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $8 Prime shipped. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture.

The deals are far from over. In fact, we have spotted RCA’s 6.5-cubic foot stainless steel upright freezer for $333 in addition to Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot Vacuum/Mop at $368.50. Other potential home upgrades worth considering include Ninja’s refurbished Foodi multi-cooker grill and air fryer at $100 Prime shipped alongside Stalwart’s 30-piece organization kit at under $9.

Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table features:

  • Made of laminated particleboard, the Classic Black Oak woodgrain Finish and Black H panel feet and hardware give the end table an updated look
  • The table features 4 shelves that can be accessed from both sides of the table and 2 shelves that can be reached from the front. The sliding door can be Placed anywhere in front of the shelves to customize your storage. The Coffee table is finished on all sides for versatile placement in your room

