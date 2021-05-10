FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RCA’s 6.5-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer plunges to $333 (Amazon low)

-
Amazon low $333

Amazon is offering the RCA 6.5-Cubic Foot Upright Stainless Steel Freezer for $333.05 shipped. A very similar model has a matching price at Walmart. Today’s deal shaves 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This premium freezer provides a nice-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. That is thanks to a stainless steel shell that aims to give your space a more high-end feel. It features a built-in thermostat that can be tweaked until you find the ideal temperature for the goodies you like to keep on hand. Inside you’ll find wire shelving and 6.5-cubic feet of storage. Rated 4/5 stars.

While it’s hard to undercut the value above, you can spend less when willing to adopt a smaller unit that foregoes a stainless steel exterior. Whynter’s 3.0-cubic foot upright freezer is $227, but does trade in a premium look for something much more basic. If that’s alright with you, then perhaps it’ll be a better fit for your specific setup.

If your new freezer is headed to the garage or workshop, you may want to cash in on some of the other deals we’ve spotted. Examples include Stalwart’s 30-piece organization kit at under $9, the Amazon Sports Ball Storage Rack for less than $5, and the list goes on. Don’t forget to stay quenched with two Amazon Tritan Infuser Water Bottles at $4.50 each and scope out Cuisinart’s new foldable grill.

RCA 6.5-Cu. Ft. Upright Stainless Steel Freezer features:

  • 6.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, ideal for a garage, a basement or a dorm
  • Easily monitor the temperature with the interior Thermostat
  • Organize and store your favorite foods with 3 wire shelves and a bright LED lighting
  • Reversible front door and adjustable legs to keep it balanced and sturdy
  • Manual defrost operation system to help you keep it clean

