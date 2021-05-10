RCA’s 6.5-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Upright Freezer plunges to $333 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the RCA 6.5-Cubic Foot Upright Stainless Steel Freezer for $333.05 shipped. A very similar model has a matching price at Walmart. Today’s deal shaves 20% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This premium freezer provides a nice-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. That is thanks to a stainless steel shell that aims to give your space a more high-end feel. It features a built-in thermostat that can be tweaked until you find the ideal temperature for the goodies you like to keep on hand. Inside you’ll find wire shelving and 6.5-cubic feet of storage. Rated 4/5 stars.

While it’s hard to undercut the value above, you can spend less when willing to adopt a smaller unit that foregoes a stainless steel exterior. Whynter’s 3.0-cubic foot upright freezer is $227, but does trade in a premium look for something much more basic. If that’s alright with you, then perhaps it’ll be a better fit for your specific setup.

RCA 6.5-Cu. Ft. Upright Stainless Steel Freezer features:

6.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, ideal for a garage, a basement or a dorm

Easily monitor the temperature with the interior Thermostat

Organize and store your favorite foods with 3 wire shelves and a bright LED lighting

Reversible front door and adjustable legs to keep it balanced and sturdy

Manual defrost operation system to help you keep it clean

