Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 on spring runs at $170 off (New Amazon low)

Amazon is currently discounting the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $229.99 shipped for the 41mm style. Down from its usual $400 going rate, you’re looking at $170 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. The 45mm model is also on sale for $279.99, down from $430.

Samsung’s latest wearables deliver an up to 45mm circular OLED display with a rotating bezel to help interact with the touchscreen interface. Alongside various fitness tracking features and heart rate monitoring, there’s also the ability to keep tabs on SPO2 and VO2 max, as well as take ECG readings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some of that Samsung exercise tracking to your wrist is by going with the Galaxy Fit 2 at $50 instead. You’re trading in the smartwatch design found above for a more typical fitness tracker here, but will still enjoy many of the same perks including exercise and heart rate monitoring alongside up to 15-day battery life at a more affordable price point. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Yesterday saw a notable price cut go live on Fossil’s best-selling Carlyle Smartwatch at $174, but there are also plenty of other offers available in our fitness tracker guide as we close out the week. But if you’re looking to upgrade to a new wearable that’s a bit more iPhone-friendly, you can save $100 on Apple Watch Series 6 styles right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features:

The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 combines powerful technology with a premium, customizable design so you can manage the day-to-day from your wrist, beautifully. No matter where life takes you, connect to your favorite apps from your wrist via Bluetooth.

