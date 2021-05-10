Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $119.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $269.99. Typically fetching $429 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year and comes within $10 of the all-time low. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $249.99, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6 like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple deals today include:

And with the work week now underway, you'll want to check out all of the other notable price cuts live in our Apple guide.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

