ASUS’ pencil-thin 15-inch portable monitor plummets to 2021 low of $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering ASUS’ 15.6-inch Portable Monitor for $99.99 shipped. Typically going for around $130, today’s 23% savings drop the price to a new 2021 low and within just $2 of the all-time. Using USB 3.0 for power and connectivity, the 768p screen is ultra slim and lightweight for easy carry, and also includes a USB-C input. It’s complete with a protective case that doubles as a stand, so you can rest it on your lap or a nearby surface for extra visuals on your commute, at a local coffee shop, or even outside. Over 5,400 customers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating. See below for more.

If you find yourself needing to escape the office every now and then, you can elevate your on-the-go set-up with Logitech’s M25 Wireless Mouse at $20 Prime shipped. Down from the usual $25, this ambidextrous mouse touts a 3-year battery life and easy USB nano connectivity. I’ve used a similar model from Logitech for a few months; connection is instant, and it’s been a massive stress-saver over my laptop’s trackpad. And over 16,000 customers agree, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating.

To keep all your creation station safe and easily portable, check out Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack at $27.50. And if camo’s your thing, Amazfit has its military-grade T-Rex smartwatch down to $110. Plus, Lenovo is offering a trusty 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 1080p touchscreen, tablet-mode, and up to 64GB of Flash storage at an all-time low of $399.

ASUS 15-inch portable monitor features:

The 15.6-inch MB168B portable USB-powered monitor needs just one USB cable for both its video signal and power to deliver up to a 1366 x 768 Full HD resolution. Thanks to the higher bandwidth of USB 3.0, experience fast, fluid images from your connected device that makes having an on-the-go multi-display setup a reality. What’s more, the MB168B is backwards compatible with a notebook or desktop PC USB 2.0 port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!