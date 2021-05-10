Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch has an always-on display at $110, more from $30

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch in Camo Green for $109.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate and comes within $14 of its Amazon low. This standout smartwatch delivers a rugged design that’s passed 12 military-grade certifications which ensure it’s ready to easily withstand a wide range of harsh environments. Battery life can last up to 20 days during normal use or 20 hours when continuously using built-in GPS. There are 14 different sport tracking modes and it’s able to operate up to 50 meters underwater. A heart rate sensor keeps tabs on metrics 24 hours a day. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Amazfit fitness tracker marked down to just $30.

We’ve also spotted the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $29.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you are okay with losing the military-grade specifications of the deal above, Amazfit Band 5 is an incredibly affordable way to go. Don’t let the small price tag fool you, you’ll still garner a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something more traditional? If so, scope out this Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch at $81 along with more from Bulova, U.S. Polo, and Timex deals from $24. Plus, today only Woot is marking down refurbished units of Apple Watch as low as $130. And if you’d like a smartwatch that is dive-ready, scope out our coverage of Garmin’s new Descent wearable.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.

A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.

The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

