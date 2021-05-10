FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch has an always-on display at $110, more from $30

-
AmazonFitness TrackerAmazfit
25% off $110

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch in Camo Green for $109.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate and comes within $14 of its Amazon low. This standout smartwatch delivers a rugged design that’s passed 12 military-grade certifications which ensure it’s ready to easily withstand a wide range of harsh environments. Battery life can last up to 20 days during normal use or 20 hours when continuously using built-in GPS. There are 14 different sport tracking modes and it’s able to operate up to 50 meters underwater. A heart rate sensor keeps tabs on metrics 24 hours a day. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Amazfit fitness tracker marked down to just $30.

We’ve also spotted the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker for $29.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you are okay with losing the military-grade specifications of the deal above, Amazfit Band 5 is an incredibly affordable way to go. Don’t let the small price tag fool you, you’ll still garner a plethora of features like built-in Alexa, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, around the clock heart-rate monitoring, and the list goes on. Learn more in our release coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something more traditional? If so, scope out this Relic Automatic Skeleton Watch at $81 along with more from Bulova, U.S. Polo, and Timex deals from $24. Plus, today only Woot is marking down refurbished units of Apple Watch as low as $130. And if you’d like a smartwatch that is dive-ready, scope out our coverage of Garmin’s new Descent wearable.

Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch passed 12 military grade certifications, ensuring its robustness and resistance to harsh environments.
  • A deep power optimization give the Amazfit T-Rex a longer battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge with continuous GPS & 20 days with daily use. Stays with the user over the long haul.
  • The Amazfit T-Rex uses a 1.3” AMOLED color screen which supports always-on display, making important information available simply by raising your wrist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Amazfit

About the Author

This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades ...
Amazon’s best-selling Rubbermaid 14-pc. Food Stor...
Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro Speaker sees first ...
Roborock’s S6 Pure Robot vacuums and mops for you...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount ...
Be ready for summer adventures, Schrade’s Hatchet...
Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 chargers, vi...
Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 3 $19.50, Drag...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with 14-day battery life hits one of its best prices at $80

$80 Learn More
From $230

Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 on spring runs at $170 off (New Amazon low)

$170 off Learn More
Reg. $160

Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: 11-lbs. now $62 shipped (Reg. $160)

$62 Learn More
Save 33%

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new low of $180 (Save 33%)

$180 Learn More
Save $150

Sonos launches refurbished sale with $150 off Sub, Beam $319, more from $99

From $99 Learn More
50% off

This Wi-Fi grill thermometer with four probes upgrades your BBQ setup at a low of $50 (50% off)

$50 Learn More
58% off

Huge price drop on Pad & Quill’s leather and wood iPhone 12 wallet cases: $46.50 (Reg. $110)

$46.50 Learn More
Save $45

Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load off your desktop at $170 (2021 low)

$170 Learn More