Columbia’s Camo Zigzag MacBook Backpack dives to $27.50, more from $23 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Columbia Zigzag 30L Backpack in Cypress Camo for $27.60 shipped. That’s $27 off the going rate found at retailers like Columbia and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This camouflage-colored backpack from Columbia is ready to help you more easily get gear from one place to another. Inside you’ll find enough room for any modern MacBook and similarly-sized PC laptops or Chromebooks. The exterior features front accessory pockets perfect for storing gear that will be easily accessible during any upcoming trips. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks discounted as low as $23.

More backpacks on sale:

Keep the camouflage look going when snagging Amazfit’s military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch at $110. You can also fill out your new backpack with SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD for $150. Once you make it back to your desk, wouldn’t it be nice to have a nice monitor waiting? Right now you can cash in on curved, 4K, and 165Hz displays from $170. And if you want an easy way to hook them up over Thunderbolt, check out Elgato’s Pro Dock at $270.

Columbia Zigzag 30L Backpack features:

  • Express yourself with this urban pack’s fun patterns or bold logos. A flat, padded bottom offers protection and helps it sit upright for easy access.
  • Designed for today’s always connected individual, this pack comes with a fully padded and soft fleece lined internal sleeve for 15” laptops.
  • This is a bag designed to haul all your gear it has t large main compartments, perfect for keeping large headphones, books, magazines, and more.

