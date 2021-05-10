Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case sees rare discount to $33

B&H currently offers the official Google Pixel 5 Fabric Case for $32.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut to date, is the best we’ve seen since January, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Google’s official Pixel 5 case wraps your handset in a fabric material that’s made of 70% recycled materials. Alongside being wireless charger-ready, it’ll add some protection against drops and scrapes, and a raised lip around the front keeps your screen safe, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 390 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the Google branding to save even more cash by opting for the popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case instead. This will still protect your Pixel 5 from bumps and drops, but trades in the fabric stylings found above for a textured design that adds some extra grip. Its $13 price tag already makes this an appealing offering, with the 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,300 customers adding some extra peace of mind.

Google Pixel 5 Fabric Case features:

Dependable. And mindfully made. Stylish colors and machine-washable fabric keep your case looking great season after season. The slim, raised-edge design helps keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. The Pixel 5 Case uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles. Wireless-charge ready so you can keep the case on to charge your phone with Pixel Stand or charge your Pixel Buds with Battery Share.

