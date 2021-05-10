FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 chargers, video doorbells, more from $16

-
Anker’s official Amazon storefront is launching its latest sale to start the week, headlined by the new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand for $26.34. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $31 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings, is $1 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable discount.

As Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stand, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, as well as 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade. Rated 4/5 stars so far and be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage. Then head below for more from $16.

Other notable Anker deals to kick off the week:

This morning saw a collection of Apple’s iPhone 11 series cases go on sale from $15 only to be joined by the official MagSafe Charger at an all-time low of $30. Not to mention, all of the other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide as we kick off the week.

Anker PowerWave Sense features:

No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

