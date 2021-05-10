FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Your EDC deserves a SanDisk 1TB Extreme USB-C SSD, now at $150 (Reg. up to $240)

-
SanDisk
reg. $160+ $150

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $149.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $250 and still regularly fetching as much as $240 at Best Buy, this model has sold for between $160 and $170 at Amazon in 2021 with today’s offer matching the lowest we have tracked there this year. This is the latest-generation SanDisk Extreme portable SSD model that can reach speeds up to 1050MB/s. Add in the “durable silicon shell” for heightened protection, up to 2-meter drop protection, IP55 water- and dust-resistance, and you’re looking at quite a robust portable solution. Other features include 256‐bit AES hardware encryption and USB-C connectivity (with a USB-A adapter). It carries a 4+ star rating from over 28,000 Amazon customers and a 5-year warranty. More details below. 

You could, alternatively, opt for the comparable WD 1TB My Passport External Portable SSD at $140 for similar transfer speeds at a slightly lower price point. Or, save even more with the Seagate 1TB One Touch SSD for $130 shipped at Amazon. This one is not quite as fast as today’s lead deal but it carries solid ratings, features a nice fabric-wrapped design, and will save you some cash. 

Just be sure to check out these ongoing deals on Samsung’s 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSDs from $100 if you’re looking for an internal solution as well as offers on Anker’s PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hubs. Then go dive into our coverage of Seagate’s refreshed One Touch USB-C SSD lineup and the upgraded Samsung 980 NVMe SSDs

More on the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD:

Ensure ample storage for your high-resolution photos and videos with this 1TB WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The IP55 rating makes the drive dust-proof and water-resistant, while the read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s allow for fast file transfer. This WD SanDisk Extreme portable SSD features a compact design for easy handling and enhanced portability, and includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter for compatibility with most PCs and Macs.

