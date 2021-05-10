Sonos launches refurbished sale with $150 off Sub, Beam $319, more from $99

Sonos is launching a new certified refurbished sale today headlined by its second-generation Wireless Subwoofer for $549. Shipping is free across the board. Down from its original $699 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, matches the all-time low, and is the first time this year we’ve seen this price available. If you’ve already adopted Sonos speakers or soundbars into your home theater, picking up its wireless subwoofer is a great way to round out the soundscape. Featuring two Class-D amplifiers, Sonos Sub ups the ante on your setup’s bass while integrating with the rest of the brand’s speakers for auto equalization and calibration. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Includes a full 1-year warranty, just like everything else in the sale. Head below for more from $99.

Other notable Sonos deals:

But if the rest of your movie night setup is calling your name, this morning saw a notable $450 discount on Sony’s 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart TV. Complete with both AirPlay 2 and Google TV features, this upgrade gets about as close as you can to bringing home the in-theater experience. But then don’t forget to check out Toshiba’s lineup of new 4K Fire TV units that just launched.

Sonos Sub features:

Two Class-D digital amplifiers perfectly tuned to match the two dedicated speaker drivers and the acoustic architecture. Automatic equalization. Audio settings adjust to perfectly balance Sub and the paired Sonos speaker or component to optimize sound quality. Two force-canceling speaker drivers positioned face-to-face for deeper, richer sound and zero cabinet buzz or rattle.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!