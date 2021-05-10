FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony's 2021 4K Ultra HD 75-inch Smart Google TV with AirPlay 2 drops to $1,350 (Reg. $1,800)

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV $1,349.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $1,800, this one is currently on sale for $1,400 at Best Buy and is now up to $450 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This 2021 model Google TV brings all of the best apps and streaming services directly to its 75-inch 4K panel with HDR 10, AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, and “X-REALITY PRO” for upscaling HD content. Alongside the voice remote and built-in Google Assistant for barking orders at your new display, this wall mount-compatible model also features four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Drop back to this perfectly capable 2020 Sony X750H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV instead to save a fortune. This model comes in at $898 shipped right now and carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon. While this one isn’t a Google TV, it’s essentially just as smart with direct access to all your streaming services, a nice gaming mode, and more. 

We also still have  great deal on this LG OLED model with a $120 Visa credit attached as well as even more 4K smart TV deals in our previous roundup starting from $698

Then head over to our home theater hub for a closer look at the new 4K Fire TV lineup from Toshiba, deals on Samsung’s latest soundbars, and our roundup of all the best Logitech Harmony universal remote alternatives

More on the Sony 75-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV:

  • 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 – Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast.
  • TRILUMINOS PRO – Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
  • GOOGLE TV – Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.
  • MOTIONFLOW XR – On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games to be seen with lifelike clarity.

