FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game with up to $100 off NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk systems from $199

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
Save $100 From $199

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Systems headlined by the new Dual-Band MK63S 3-node Mesh System at $229.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks only the second notable price cut, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. NETGEAR’s mesh Wi-Fi 6 system arrives with 4,500-square feet of coverage to blanket your entire home in up to 1.8Gb/s speeds. Alongside its main router, there are also two additional nodes that deliver a total of three Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside support for tweaking settings via a companion app. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 deals:

That’s alongside all of the ongoing markdowns in our networking guide. Those who can live without Wi-Fi 6 will also find a selection of mesh offerings from TP-Link live right now starting at $99. These won’t provide quite the same speeds and coverage as the discounted NETGEAR offerings, but will get the job done for less.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Up to 1.8Gbps for smooth HD streaming, improved gaming, uninterrupted video calls, and no more waiting for content on smart phones, computers and tablets. MK63S with next generation WiFi 6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi to support 25+ devices simultaneously. The world’s leading cybersecurity software protects all your home devices from virus, malware, and data theft with a 90-day subscription included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-c...
Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Sw...
Dash all-in-one water bath sous vide cooker now down to...
AeroGarden’s smart touchscreen hydroponic herb ga...
Snag six Amazon dimmable dusk-to-dawn night lights for ...
SK hynix or WD_BLACK NVMe storage upgrades your PC with...
Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount dives to new a...
Animal Crossing Isabelle PowerA Controller hits Amazon ...
Show More Comments

Related

Linksys’ first Wi-Fi 6E routers tout 8.4Gb/s speeds, 9,000-square-foot coverage, more

Learn More

TP-Link intros new Wi-Fi 6 whole-home mesh router with 3.6Gb/s speeds

Learn More
45% off

Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-cups $20, beans, more (extra 25% off)

From $5 Learn More

Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display, i9 processor, more

Learn More
Reg. $26

Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Under $16 Learn More
$599

Create a 120” display anywhere with this portable HD projector, now $599 (Reg. $699)

$100 off Learn More

Adonit’s new stylus pairs with iPhone and iPad, is a voice recorder, and costs less than Apple Pencil

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Lumino City, Death Road to Canada, FRAMED 2, more

FREE+ Learn More