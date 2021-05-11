Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game with up to $100 off NETGEAR’s latest Nighthawk systems from $199

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Systems headlined by the new Dual-Band MK63S 3-node Mesh System at $229.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks only the second notable price cut, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. NETGEAR’s mesh Wi-Fi 6 system arrives with 4,500-square feet of coverage to blanket your entire home in up to 1.8Gb/s speeds. Alongside its main router, there are also two additional nodes that deliver a total of three Gigabit Ethernet ports alongside support for tweaking settings via a companion app. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 deals:

That’s alongside all of the ongoing markdowns in our networking guide. Those who can live without Wi-Fi 6 will also find a selection of mesh offerings from TP-Link live right now starting at $99. These won’t provide quite the same speeds and coverage as the discounted NETGEAR offerings, but will get the job done for less.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Up to 1.8Gbps for smooth HD streaming, improved gaming, uninterrupted video calls, and no more waiting for content on smart phones, computers and tablets. MK63S with next generation WiFi 6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi to support 25+ devices simultaneously. The world’s leading cybersecurity software protects all your home devices from virus, malware, and data theft with a 90-day subscription included.

