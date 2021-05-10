Sony’s PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller hits one of its best prices yet at $59.50 (Reg. $70)

Electronic Express (“Sony Authorized seller,” 99.3% positive feedback from over 150,000) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller for $59.49 shipped. Apply code PICKSUMMER15 at checkout. Regularly $70 and still fetching as much at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $10.50 off, slightly below our previous mention, and one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on the latest Sony PS5 gamepad. There are still loads of folks still looking to secure a PS5 console at this point, but it is nice to see an opportunity to score one of Sony’s latest controllers with a nice discount for those that have. Brand new adaptive triggers and haptic feedback bring players into the game like never before alongside the updated form-factor. “From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.” Over 22,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating and you can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. More details below.

You can get even more information on the latest PlayStation controller right here and as part of our launch coverage. Just be sure to check out our hands-on review for the PlayStation 5 for an even closer in-depth look. You could grab a DualShock 4 controller for some slightly stunted PS5 2-player action instead, but they sell for even more than the DualSense right now starting at $60+ on Amazon.

More on the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller:

Haptic feedback – Feel physically responsive feedback to your in-game actions with dual actuators which replace traditional rumble motors. In your hands, these dynamic vibrations can simulate the feeling of everything from environments to the recoil of different weapons.

Adaptive triggers – Experience varying levels of force and tension as you interact with your in-game gear and environments. From pulling back an increasingly tight bowstring to hitting the brakes on a speeding car, feel physically connected to your on-screen actions.

Built-in microphone and headset jack

