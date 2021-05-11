Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount dives to new all-time low of $21 Prime shipped (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Monoprice 360-Degree TV Wall Mount for $20.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off what you’d spend at Monoprice and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If your TV still rests on its stand, adopting a wall mount could prove to be an affordable way to modernize the look of your space. Unlike other mounts, this solution boasts a rotating design that lets you easily put your screen in portrait or landscape orientation. It supports up to 70-inch televisions that weigh as much as 110 pounds. This comprehensive kit even comes with the necessary hardware to mount on brick or concrete walls. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

After mounting your TV, there’s a good chance you may have some smudges on there. Thankfully these Grime Boss Screen Wipes will quickly take care of those for $5 Prime shipped. You’ll get 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to keep not only your TV, but also your touchscreens looking as good as new. Well over 350 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not refresh your desk too with one of these these 144Hz displays for as little as $175? And if you want to place a new TV stand underneath your freshly-mounted screen, check out this mid-century modern solution at $174.50. Swing by our dedicated TV guide to find the latest deals and news we’ve covered.

Monoprice 360-Degree TV Wall Mount features:

This mount bracket is designed to mount a flat-panel TV in the portrait or landscape orientation. It is compatible with TVs with a VESA mounting pattern between 200 x 200 and 600 x 400 (400 x 600 in portrait orientation), which includes most 37″ to 70″ TVs. The built-in level allows for easy adjustments and quick on the fly leveling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!