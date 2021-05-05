FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nathan James’ Mid-Century Modern TV Stand tumbles to $174.50 (Amazon low, Save $65)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNathan James
Amazon low $174.50

Amazon is offering the Nathan James Liam Modern Mid-Century TV Stand for $174.65 shipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. Uplift the look of a living room, bedroom, or office with this stylish TV stand. It sports a mid-century modern design with a modern rounded-edge frame and sliding cabinet doors. The unit spans 44 by 16 by 25 inches and weighs in at 80 pounds. It’s ready to accommodate up to 40-inch televisions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

There’s a good chance your TV will have some smudges after it’s been moved around. Thankfully today’s savings will cover a package of Grime Boss Touch Screen Wipes for $5 Prime shipped. Adding these to your home will ensure you have 30 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to keep not only your TV, but also your touchscreens looking as good as new.

Keep the home upgrades coming when grabbing Amazon’s Vintage Lamp at $23.50 Prime shipped alongside this best-selling office chair at $44.50. And if the TV stand above isn’t the one for you, perhaps Nathan James’ Herringbone TV Stand will be at $115. Finally, if you’ve got some ugly wallpaper in your home that needs to be put out of its misery, check out Amazon’s Scoring Tool at $12 Prime shipped.

Nathan James Liam Modern Mid-Century TV Stand features:

  • Liam is a mid-century tv stand with a modern rounded-edge frame and sliding cabinet doors.
  • Store your media devices in Liam’s entertainment cabinet with adjustable interior shelves and hide cords through the cord holes on the back panel to keep your media console organized and clean.
  • Lifetime manufacturer : try for 100 days.
  • Easy 45-minute assembly.
  • Length: 44″ x Width: 16″ x Height: 25″ media cabinet tv stand.

