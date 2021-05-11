FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Adopt these 144Hz displays for as little as $175 (New lows, Up to $55 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI 27-inch 1080p 144Hz RGB Non-Glare Gaming Monitor (MAG273R) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade or adopt a gaming display, this may be your moment. MSI’s 27-inch offering boasts a 1080p resolution that’s paired with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll also benefit from AMD FreeSync and your I/O selection will include dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and two USB-A. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another gaming monitor marked down to $175.

We’ve also spotted the HP 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor (X24i) for $174.99 shipped at Amazon. Available at HP for an additional $5. Note: Stock is slipping at Amazon, so you may not want to sleep on this deal. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. HP’s 23.8-inch display is ready to bring a 1080p picture to your desk alongside a 144Hz refresh rate. You’ll also garner AMD FreeSync support for a tear-free gaming experience. This unit boasts a low 1ms response time and can be connected to a PC, Mac, and more using HDMI or DisplayPort. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

MSI 27-inch 1080p 144Hz RGB Gaming Monitor features:

  • 27″ LCD panel LED backlight (1920 x 1080 full HD)
  • 144Hz refresh rate – Display without after image.
  • 1ms response time helps eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
  • Wide view angle – 178° visible.
  • Adaptive sync – keep screen tearing away from your monitor.

