Today, MSI is releasing a number of gaming laptops that have some killer features. You’ll find the latest 11th generation Intel processors here alongside RTX 30-series graphics cards, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE, and much more in MSI’s new computers. With a wide range of options available in all budgets, let’s take a look at the latest that MSI has to offer with 11th gen Intel processors and RTX 30-series graphics cards.

MSI’s Creator Z16 and M16 laptops are perfect for on-the-go content creation

Let’s kick things off with the MSI Creator Z16, and we’ll talk about the M16 in a moment. The Z16 is designed to be a fantastic choice for content creators, featuring a 16:10 display that has thin bezels inspired by the “Golden Ratio” to deliver a better viewing angle and increased productivity. Shipping with a True Pixel display that has up to QHD+ resolution, the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures that any photos or videos you edit will be accurate. The screen also features a miniLED backlight as well as being touch-enabled.

The Creator M16, on the other hand, is a more lightweight version of the Z16. It offers similar overall features, including the QHD+ True Pixel display that’s 100% DCI-P3 and other stand-out offerings.

Both laptops will offer 11th gen Intel processors as well as RTX 30-series graphics cards, bringing plenty of power to your portable workstation. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE, a PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD, SteelSeries keyboard, fingerprint reader, and more in both the Creator Z16 and M16 laptops from MSI.

Do anything on-the-go with the MSI GE76/66 Raider

Powered by the RTX 3080 graphics card with a full 165W TDP, the MSI GE Raider series is designed to do anything you need on-the-go. You’ll find that this laptop is built to handle anything thrown at it, thanks to its high-end and quite powerful graphics card. There are three display options here, with a 1080p 360Hz, 1440p 240Hz, or 4K 120Hz choice giving you the ability to have exactly what you need in your mobile workstation.

Wi-Fi 6E is also in tow for faster-than-Gigabit wireless networking, and MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 technology can keep the system running smooth and cool during even the longest and most intense gameplay sessions.

Take things down a notch without sacrificing performance

While the GE Raider above delivers i9 processing power with a 165W TDP RTX 3080, the GP Leopard is for those who need power, but not quite as much. It still packs a 3080, but steps things down to an 11th generation i7 processor, giving you the tools needed to handle mobile workloads that are fairly heavy when away from your desk.

MSI tackles the budget-focused ecosystem with its Sword and Katana laptops

While MSI has focused heavily on higher-end computers for some time, the company is wanting to tackle the budget-focused spectrum now. This charge is lead by the Sword 17/15, as well as the GF 76/66 Katana. These laptops sport up to RTX 3060 graphics cards and are perfect for entry-level gamers. Configurable with up to 11th generation i7 processors, 144Hz displays, and 64GB of RAM, these laptops will be a great choice for all who want to get started with PC gaming but can’t afford a higher-end alternative.

Pricing on MSI’s latest laptops

From what we’ve been told, the MSI GE Raider will start at $1,499, while the GP Leopard begins life at $1,899. The Creator Z16 will start at $2,599, while the Katana is $999 and up and the Sword will start at $1,099.

There are quite a few different models to choose from here, and once official landing pages are available for all products we’ll do our best to simplify the pricing structure and direct you to where you can pick up one of these laptops

