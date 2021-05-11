FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles to new low of $126 (Save $24)

Amazon low $126

Amazon is offering the Nathan James Adler 3-Tier Modern TV Stand for $125.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Uplift the look of a living room, bedroom, or office with this stylish TV stand. It sports a modern industrial design that’s paired with a warm walnut finish. Shelving throughout paves the way for easily stowing game consoles, magazines, and more. This unit spans 16 x 47 x 24 inches and is ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 99 pounds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Once assembled, why not allow the full beauty of your new TV stand to shine through with these Pledge Multi-Surface Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes that are ready to add a brilliant and protective shine. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Embrace a more minimalistic look when pairing today’s purchase with a notable discount on Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount at $21 Prime shipped. You can also snatch up Ameriwood’s Southlander Coffee Table at $93. And if styling of the lead deal isn’t for you, be sure to consider this Nathan James mid-century modern TV stand at $174.50.

Nathan James Adler 3-Tier Modern TV Stand features:

  • Adler is a unique and modern TV stand with its open storage shelves in a warm walnut finish that gives this entertainment center a modern industrial feel.
  • Store your stereo, or gaming system, or other entertainment media devices on the 3-tier open shelves helping keep your room clutter-free.
  • Adler’s simple yet elegant design will complement any decor as an entertainment center or media stand. No TV? Fret not; this versatile piece can double up as a plant table or bookshelf.

