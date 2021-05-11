Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles to new low of $126 (Save $24)

Amazon is offering the Nathan James Adler 3-Tier Modern TV Stand for $125.99 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Uplift the look of a living room, bedroom, or office with this stylish TV stand. It sports a modern industrial design that’s paired with a warm walnut finish. Shelving throughout paves the way for easily stowing game consoles, magazines, and more. This unit spans 16 x 47 x 24 inches and is ready to accommodate televisions that weigh up to 99 pounds. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nathan James Adler 3-Tier Modern TV Stand features:

Adler is a unique and modern TV stand with its open storage shelves in a warm walnut finish that gives this entertainment center a modern industrial feel.

Store your stereo, or gaming system, or other entertainment media devices on the 3-tier open shelves helping keep your room clutter-free.

Adler’s simple yet elegant design will complement any decor as an entertainment center or media stand. No TV? Fret not; this versatile piece can double up as a plant table or bookshelf.

