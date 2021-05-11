Oakywood — maker of a range of Apple gear accessories and the like — is introducing its new lineup of washpapa tech accessories with the new Felt MacBook Case and Felt iPad Case. Both options combine soft merino wool felt the brand is known for and the eco-friendly leather alternative, washpapa. We previously took a hands-on look at the felt wool AirPods cases, as well as its walnut and polycarbonate iPhone 12 Bumper Case, but it’s now time to take a look at the new washpapa felt MacBook and iPad cases. Head below for a closer look.

Oakywood’s new washpapa and felt tech accessories

Available in grey and anthracite colorways, the new Oakywood MacBook and iPad cases also feature an outer pocket made of the eco-friendly leather alternative washpapa. Oakywood describes it as follows:

The outer pocket made of washpapa – impregnated sewing and washing paper, which is an ecological alternative to leather

The new washpapa Felt MacBook Case, available for MacBooks rating from 12 up to 16 inches, features the soft but durable merino wool felt that gives off an organic handmade vibe while protecting “your device against shocks or scratches.” Oakywood prides itself on the elegant and minimalist design that combines with the functional and sustainable nature of the construction materials here. Alongside the exterior washpapa pocket, the merino 100 OEKO-TEX felt is “durable, water-resistant, non-toxic, and safe for children and animals.”

According to Oakywood, “each felt sleeve is produced in the sewing room in Poland.” The brand “constantly supervises the ethical production process and uses only certified, ecological materials.”

The new felt iPad case from the brand is much of the same in terms of philosophy, construction materials, and craftsmanship. Here’s a quick word on it from Oakywood:

The felt iPad case will keep you organized and stylish during distant journeys or on your way to work. Thanks to the minimalist combination of two natural materials – merino wool felt and washpapa, the iPad case is elegant and durable. Form-fitted for each device, excellent shock absorption.

Oakywood’s latest washpapa Felt MacBook and iPad Cases are now available to order starting from $55.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, I’m not sure how close the washpapa looks to actual leather judging by the images — I’m going to need to go hands-on to say for sure — but anything more sustainable and eco-friendly is usually a good thing. Oakywood has once again leaned on its strengths with its latest offerings and produced a pretty-looking solution for Mac and iPad users with a penchant for natural materials surrounding their precious Apple gear.

