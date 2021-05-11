FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakywood introduces new felt MacBook and iPad sleeves with eco-friendly washpapa leather alternative

-
mac accessoriesNewsOakywood

Oakywood — maker of a range of Apple gear accessories and the like — is introducing its new lineup of washpapa tech accessories with the new Felt MacBook Case and Felt iPad Case. Both options combine soft merino wool felt the brand is known for and the eco-friendly leather alternative, washpapa. We previously took a hands-on look at the felt wool AirPods cases, as well as its walnut and polycarbonate iPhone 12 Bumper Case, but it’s now time to take a look at the new washpapa felt MacBook and iPad cases. Head below for a closer look. 

Oakywood’s new washpapa and felt tech accessories

Available in grey and anthracite colorways, the new Oakywood MacBook and iPad cases also feature an outer pocket made of the eco-friendly leather alternative washpapa. Oakywood describes it as follows:

The outer pocket made of washpapa – impregnated sewing and washing paper, which is an ecological alternative to leather

The new washpapa Felt MacBook Case, available for MacBooks rating from 12 up to 16 inches, features the soft but durable merino wool felt that gives off an organic handmade vibe while protecting “your device against shocks or scratches.” Oakywood prides itself on the elegant and minimalist design that combines with the functional and sustainable nature of the construction materials here. Alongside the exterior washpapa pocket, the merino 100 OEKO-TEX felt is “durable, water-resistant, non-toxic, and safe for children and animals.”

According to Oakywood, “each felt sleeve is produced in the sewing room in Poland.” The brand “constantly supervises the ethical production process and uses only certified, ecological materials.” 

The new felt iPad case from the brand is much of the same in terms of philosophy, construction materials, and craftsmanship. Here’s a quick word on it from Oakywood:

The felt iPad case will keep you organized and stylish during distant journeys or on your way to work. Thanks to the minimalist combination of two natural materials – merino wool felt and washpapa, the iPad case is elegant and durable. Form-fitted for each device, excellent shock absorption.

Oakywood’s latest washpapa Felt MacBook and iPad Cases are now available to order starting from $55

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, I’m not sure how close the washpapa looks to actual leather judging by the images — I’m going to need to go hands-on to say for sure — but anything more sustainable and eco-friendly is usually a good thing. Oakywood has once again leaned on its strengths with its latest offerings and produced a pretty-looking solution for Mac and iPad users with a penchant for natural materials surrounding their precious Apple gear. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Oakywood

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Adopt these 144Hz displays for as little as $175 (New l...
Wyze Buds Pro take on AirPods Pro with ANC, Alexa, 24-h...
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 11 ports, runs dual 4...
Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3 for Mac drops to second-best...
JLab’s 2021 Talk Pro USB-C Microphone is $50 off ...
LEGO’s new 2,000-piece ‘Friends’ set ...
PNY upgrades your desktop with 4000MHz XLR8 Gaming EPIC...
MSI’s 11th Gen. Intel laptops feature RTX 30-seri...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Is Bellroy’s antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer worth the $65 price tag?

Learn More
15% off

Pad & Quill debuts new American leather AirTags keychain case at $21, or 4-pack for $68 (15% off)

From $21 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4-day sale, M1 MacBook Air up to $111 off, Anker 2K HomeKit Camera $30, more

Learn More
pre-order

New 2021 Pad & Quill leather iPad Pro cases now up for pre-order at up to 20% off

20% off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Mother’s Day sale, M1 MacBook Pro hits new low, Apple Watch Series 6 up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Spigen unveils its rugged and leather AirTags cases, now starting from just $17

Learn More

Nomad debuts first leather AirTags accessories alongside refreshed iPad Pro cases

Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

From $16 Learn More