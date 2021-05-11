FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $7 (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Hiker Pocket Knife for $22.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off what it’s been averaging there over the last 6 months and comes within $0.05 of the lowest price we have tracked in the past year. This handy Swiss Army multi-tool boasts 13 functions spread across large and small blades, a can opener, screwdriver, and much more. Each tool is comprised of stainless steel, ensuring it can easily withstand almost anything that may come up. An immediately recognizable red and white design makes this a great option for anyone that loves the look of Swiss Army knives. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more options priced as low as $7.

More knives on sale:

The deals are far from over. In fact, we’ve got three other posts that are still live with even more multi-tools and knives to sift through. Just a few days back we found Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives from $7.50 and prior to that we pieced together Swiss+Tech multi-tools as low as $5.50 and a few Kershaw solutions from $9.

Victorinox Swiss Army Hiker Pocket Knife features:

  • Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.
  • Swiss made stainless steel construction encased in our popular scales offers a slimmer profile and is extremely resistant.
  • Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space. It makes a great gift for any occasion or stocking stuffer for Christmas.

