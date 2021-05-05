Swiss+Tech’s 8-in-1 Pen Multi-Tool falls under $19, more from $5.50 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Pen Multi-Tool for $18.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and is a price that we’ve seen beaten just once before over the course of a week. If you’d like to have a multi-tool at your disposal that foregoes the traditional form-factor, this aluminum pen is worthy of your consideration. You’ll stand to benefit from having a glass breaker, LED flashlight, saw blade, bottle opener, wrench, and more. Swiss+Tech touts this offering as preparing you “unexpected situations.” Reviews are still rolling in, but other Swiss+Tech multi-tools tend to be well rated.

Since you're here, there's a good chance you'll also want to see these Kershaw offerings from $9 alongside up to 22% off Coleman essentials. And if you want to get in better shape before heading on you next outdoor adventure, check out Stamina Power Tower at $69.50 in addition to this Exerpeutic Bluetooth exercise bike at $209.

Swiss+Tech 8-in-1 Stainless Steel Pen Multi-Tool features:

Used as a functional pen containing other survival tools as an everyday carry

Full stainless steel pen shape multi-tool, it can be used as glass breaker, multi-tool and LED flashlight

Strong and compact with pocket clip

Stainless steel construction

Battery refill pack included

