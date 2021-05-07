Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives fall as low as $7.50 (Up to 55% off)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Compact Clearpath Machete for $21.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% less than what it’s been averaging at Amazon, more than $5 off what Gerber charges prior to shipping, and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve already got a growing list of outdoor adventures planned for the summer, this Gerber offering could come in handy. It’s made to easily clear brush, making it a solid option to take when camping or cleaning up small limbs and thick weeds in your yard. A dual-sided design provides both traditional machete and sawtooth blades. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted knives priced as low as $7.50.

More knives on sale:

We’re just getting started. Just yesterday we spotted Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 and prior to that we found several Swiss+Tech offerings from $5.50. And if you prefer Kershaw solutions, we’ve got you covered with a few options as low as $9. No matter which route you take, be sure to stay hydrated with CamelBak’s Chute Mag Water Bottle at $7 Prime shipped.

Gerber Compact Clearpath Machete features:

Corrosion-resistant stainless steel blade

Crosscut sawtooth technology

Compact, packable sheath

Gatorgrip handle for improved comfort

Safety lanyard for easy tethering

