Gerber, Smith & Wesson, and Klein knives fall as low as $7.50 (Up to 55% off)

Amazon is offering the Gerber Compact Clearpath Machete for $21.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% less than what it’s been averaging at Amazon, more than $5 off what Gerber charges prior to shipping, and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve already got a growing list of outdoor adventures planned for the summer, this Gerber offering could come in handy. It’s made to easily clear brush, making it a solid option to take when camping or cleaning up small limbs and thick weeds in your yard. A dual-sided design provides both traditional machete and sawtooth blades. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted knives priced as low as $7.50.
More knives on sale:
- Smith & Wesson 8-inch Throwing Knife Set: $14 (Reg. $17)
- Smith & Wesson Repo: $10 (Reg. $21)
- Klein Lockback: $8 (Reg. $17)
- Gerber STL: $11 (Reg. $19)
- View all…
We’re just getting started. Just yesterday we spotted Schrade’s 19-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool at under $14.50 and prior to that we found several Swiss+Tech offerings from $5.50. And if you prefer Kershaw solutions, we’ve got you covered with a few options as low as $9. No matter which route you take, be sure to stay hydrated with CamelBak’s Chute Mag Water Bottle at $7 Prime shipped.
Gerber Compact Clearpath Machete features:
- Corrosion-resistant stainless steel blade
- Crosscut sawtooth technology
- Compact, packable sheath
- Gatorgrip handle for improved comfort
- Safety lanyard for easy tethering
