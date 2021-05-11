FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack stylishly tames your EDC at $42.50 (Save 29%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Reg. $60 $42.50

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack Organizer for $42.49 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for 29% in savings, comes within $1.50 of our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is the second-best price of the year. Twelve South’s CaddySack organizes all of the gear in your everyday carry with a leather exterior. On the inside, you’ll find various straps for securing all kinds of gear from cables and chargers, to dongles and more. So if you’re looking to get your bag in order now that the world is starting to open back up, CaddySack is worth a look for doing it in style. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 220 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the leather stylings found above to go with this more affordable cable organizer for $15 at Amazon. While it won’t look nearly as nice as the Twelve South option, it will tackle the tech clutter in much the same way with various slots to hold cables, chargers, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers here to round out the package.

But speaking of Twelve South, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the brand’s new MagSafe charging stand. Then go get all of the details on the recently-unveiled HoverBar Duo iPad Stand as well as the new Surface Snap from Twelve South for taming the cables at your desk.

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack features:

Meet the newest edition to the BookBook library – CaddySack – a travel tote for all the essentials you need to travel with iDevices. Inside you’ll find a collection of adjustable elastic bands that neatly organize and protect items like your Power Adapter, USB adapters, dongles, cables and AirPods or earbuds – it even has a dedicated spot for your Apple Pencil. Toss this handy little organizer in your bag along with your laptop and you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools an...
Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds...
All-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Security Lock sees first...
Upgrade your woodshop with a router table, cyclone dust...
Adopt these 144Hz displays for as little as $175 (New l...
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 11 ports, runs dual 4...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Alexa-enabled mini smart plugs ...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save ...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Tested: Is Bellroy’s antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer worth the $65 price tag?

Learn More
Review

Twelve South MagSafe charging stand review: A hefty metal base with a super-clean look

Learn More
Reg. $39

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger has dropped to a new all-time low at $30 (Save 23%)

$30 Learn More
50% off

Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $7 (Up to 50% off)

From $7 Learn More

Oakywood introduces new felt MacBook and iPad sleeves with eco-friendly washpapa leather alternative

Learn More

Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Learn More
Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
New low

All-new Anker eufy Wi-Fi Smart Security Lock sees first discount to $220 shipped, more

$220 Learn More