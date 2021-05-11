Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack stylishly tames your EDC at $42.50 (Save 29%)

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook CaddySack Organizer for $42.49 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for 29% in savings, comes within $1.50 of our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is the second-best price of the year. Twelve South’s CaddySack organizes all of the gear in your everyday carry with a leather exterior. On the inside, you’ll find various straps for securing all kinds of gear from cables and chargers, to dongles and more. So if you’re looking to get your bag in order now that the world is starting to open back up, CaddySack is worth a look for doing it in style. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 220 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the leather stylings found above to go with this more affordable cable organizer for $15 at Amazon. While it won’t look nearly as nice as the Twelve South option, it will tackle the tech clutter in much the same way with various slots to hold cables, chargers, and more. Plus, there’s a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers here to round out the package.

But speaking of Twelve South, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the brand’s new MagSafe charging stand. Then go get all of the details on the recently-unveiled HoverBar Duo iPad Stand as well as the new Surface Snap from Twelve South for taming the cables at your desk.

Twelve South BookBook CaddySack features:

Meet the newest edition to the BookBook library – CaddySack – a travel tote for all the essentials you need to travel with iDevices. Inside you’ll find a collection of adjustable elastic bands that neatly organize and protect items like your Power Adapter, USB adapters, dongles, cables and AirPods or earbuds – it even has a dedicated spot for your Apple Pencil. Toss this handy little organizer in your bag along with your laptop and you’ll have everything you need at your fingertips.

