Latest iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard at $74 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, taking as much as $74 off a selection of configurations. Across the board, you’re looking at everything from the base models to Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, higher-tier storage capacities, and just about all of the colorways available from $599 shipped. These discounts either match or beat our previous mentions and are some of the best prices of the year.

If the launch of Brydge’s new Air MAX+ case has you thinking it’s time to upgrade to Apple’s latest iPad Air, today’s discount certainly provides. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,500 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

Or just pair your new iPad Air with Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch Keyboard Case instead. Having just dropped to a new all-time low, the price has fallen to $130 at Amazon. Otherwise, check out all of the other offers in our Apple guide this week including a pre-order discount on the new M1 iPad Pro at $49 off.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

