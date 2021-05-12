FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Protect the fam from allergens, Airthereal Air Purifier + 4-yr. warranty now $60 (Reg. $90+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Airthereal Pure Morning Air Purifier for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $90 and $100 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find. A great way to rid your space of odors, allergens, and other toxins, this model is capable of handling spaces up to 600-square feet in 30-minutes or 315-square feet “in only 14 minutes” and is light enough to be moved from room to room when needed. Features include true HEPA 3 filtration that can “remove 99.97% of airborne particles,” and a nice sleep mode to keep things fresh during the night without keeping you awake. Rated 4+ stars from 450 Amazon customers and ships with a 4-year warranty from Airthereal More deals and details below. 

A great way to use your savings is to score an extra filter pack. Fortunately, they are also seeing a nice price drop on Woot today at $19.99 Prime shipped. That’s 23% of the going rate and the best price we can find. According to Airthereal, these filters were “originally designed for the US Army” and the package includes a pre-filter, a true HEPA filter, “and an activated carbon filter to remove odors.” Also rated 4+ stars

We are also still tracking a solid deal on LEVOIT’s Wi-Fi air purifier with Alexa/Assistant integration right here. Just be sure to check out the new Airthings View Plus air quality monitor with particulate matter tracking, this morning’s Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat deals, and everything else in our smart home deal hub as well. 

More on the Airthereal Pure Morning Purifier:

Pure Morning APH230C is positioned for its high performance and cost-effectiveness. With a CADR rating of 135CFM, it covers spaces around 315 sq ft, perfect for daily use in the office and bedroom. True HEPA Filter: Originally designed for the US Army, HEPA filters remove 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger– 166 times smaller than a human hair! Tired of lying in bed at night listening to the hum of your air purifier? No more! The max operating noise in sleep mode is only 24 decibels, making the APH230C quieter than a whisper or rustling leaves on a crisp fall day.

