Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostats upgrade your AC from $81 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $120.15 shipped. Normally fetching $150 or so, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the 2021 low, and is the second-best price this year. Spring has arrived and so too has warmer weather in many parts of the country. So if you’re looking to beat the heat, now is your chance to upgrade to a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant controlled cooling setup. Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat is compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems and brings support for setting schedules as well as automations into the mix. Plus, there’s a built-in touchscreen for easily adjusting the temperature yourself. Over 7,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those willing to forgo the touchscreen design found above can save even more, as Amazon is also discounting the standard Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat to $81.52. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 19% and marks one of the best prices of the year. Aside from missing out on the touchscreen found above, you’re still looking at the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, not to mention similar energy-saving features as the lead deal. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

