Amazon will ship this expansive sectional sofa to your door for $654.50 (Reg. $900)

Amazon is offering the Coaster Home Furnishings Sectional Sofa for $654.54 shipped. That’s $245 off what it’s averaged over the last three to six months and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your living room or home office is in need of a couch, this expansive offering is worthy of your consideration. Buyers are bound to appreciate its gray colorway which is likely to blend well in almost any setting. Its sectional design is reversible, making it a cinch to switch up the layout to work well wherever you decide to use it. Rated 4+ stars from 67% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you invest a bit of it into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with a slew of benefits virtually no downside.

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand at $126 in addition to Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount at $21 Prime shipped. Plus, the Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table is up for grabs at $93 alongside RCA’s 6.5-cubic foot stainless steel upright freezer for $333. Swing by our home goods guide to lock in even more discounts.

Coaster Home Furnishings Sectional Sofa features:

The Stonenesse collection in cool grey fabric blends with a variety of decor styles Reversible chaise lends versatility to your living room layout Accent pillows are included and featured in a coordinating pattern

Pocket coil springs: Spring base construction for comfort and durability Sinuous spring deck: Allows for a sturdy and long lasting seating Fully encased solid wood frame: Construction made for stability and heavy use

