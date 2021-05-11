FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon will ship this expansive sectional sofa to your door for $654.50 (Reg. $900)

-
AmazonHome Goods
Reg. $900 $654.50

Amazon is offering the Coaster Home Furnishings Sectional Sofa for $654.54 shipped. That’s $245 off what it’s averaged over the last three to six months and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If your living room or home office is in need of a couch, this expansive offering is worthy of your consideration. Buyers are bound to appreciate its gray colorway which is likely to blend well in almost any setting. Its sectional design is reversible, making it a cinch to switch up the layout to work well wherever you decide to use it. Rated 4+ stars from 67% of Amazon shoppers.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you invest a bit of it into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with a slew of benefits virtually no downside.

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand at $126 in addition to Monoprice’s rotating TV wall mount at $21 Prime shipped. Plus, the Ameriwood Southlander Coffee Table is up for grabs at $93 alongside RCA’s 6.5-cubic foot stainless steel upright freezer for $333. Swing by our home goods guide to lock in even more discounts.

Coaster Home Furnishings Sectional Sofa features:

  • The Stonenesse collection in cool grey fabric blends with a variety of decor styles Reversible chaise lends versatility to your living room layout Accent pillows are included and featured in a coordinating pattern
  • Pocket coil springs: Spring base construction for comfort and durability Sinuous spring deck: Allows for a sturdy and long lasting seating Fully encased solid wood frame: Construction made for stability and heavy use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

This highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand collapses for ...
Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles t...
Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-c...
Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Sw...
Dash all-in-one water bath sous vide cooker now down to...
AeroGarden’s smart touchscreen hydroponic herb ga...
Snag six Amazon dimmable dusk-to-dawn night lights for ...
Get in the Wi-Fi 6 game with up to $100 off NETGEARR...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Cruise around town this spring with the Kent Electric Bike at $300 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $700+

Save up to $280 on Fender’s LE Strat/Tele Electric Guitars today, deals from $519 shipped

$519 Learn More
Save 15%

This highly-rated aluminum MacBook Stand collapses for easy travel, now just $31.50

$31.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Nathan James’ industrial Adler TV Stand tumbles to new low of $126 (Save $24)

$126 Learn More
45% off

Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-cups $20, beans, more (extra 25% off)

From $5 Learn More

Razer upgrades new Blade 15 Advanced with 360Hz display, i9 processor, more

Learn More
Reg. $26

Upgrade your smart home with the meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch + Remote at under $16

Under $16 Learn More
$599

Create a 120” display anywhere with this portable HD projector, now $599 (Reg. $699)

$100 off Learn More