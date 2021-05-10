Official Ferrari watches from $75? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 43% off

Amazon is offering the Ferrari SPEEDRACER Stainless Steel Watch for $124.50 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This elegant timepiece bears official Ferrari branding within a 44mm stainless steel case. A sleek, dash-inspired dial will help convey your love for fine automobiles while also helping to expand your current watch collection. A stainless steel mesh band adheres it to your wrist and Ferrari backs this watch with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Ferrari watches discounted as low as $75.

More Ferrari watches on sale:

Alternatively, you could peruse some of the other watch deals we’ve found. Examples include a 1-day Woot sale on Apple Watch from $130, the Amazfit military-grade T-Rex Smartwatch at $110 with more as low as $30, and this roundup of Relic, Bulova, U.S. Polo, and Timex discounts from $24. While you’re at it, be sure to check out Garmin’s new scuba diving-ready smartwatch.

Ferrari SPEEDRACER Stainless Steel Watch features:

The Speedracer collection was designed to put the Ferrari fan in the driver’s seat. It incorporates classic and contemporary elements into a timeless design.

Multi-Function Stainless Steel 44 mm Case with a Black Dial and Silver Mesh Bracelet

Quartz movement provides precise timekeeping and minimal maintenance for a reliable and worry-free timepiece.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!