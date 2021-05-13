FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

9to5Toys Daily: May 13, 2021 – Save on iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, Apple TV 4K, more

-
eBay Daily Deals

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/05/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-51321-11.11-AM.mp3

Host:

Blair Altland 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s 55-inch 2020 Crystal 4K AirPlay 2 Smart...
Bella’s Pro 6-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer hits one ...
Upgrade to Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System while ...
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 i5/8GB/128GB falls to low of $...
Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking se...
Philips Hue lights and accessories see rare discounts: ...
Garmin’s vívoactive 3 smartwatch has offline GPS...
Add the PS VR Aim Controller Bundle to your setup at $6...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 12, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, official iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 21, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Air, Nomad accessories, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: May 10, 2021 – iPhone and Apple Watch sale, official cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 28, 2021 – iPhone 12 Cases $42, Apple Watch Series 4, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 14, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6 $164 off, OnePlus 8/Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 6, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone essentials, Galaxy Chromebook 2, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 9, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone essentials, Lutron HomeKit gear, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 15, 2021 – Anker Gold Box from $11, MagSafe Leather Wallet $50, more

Listen now