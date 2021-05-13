Prev-gen Apple TV 4K drops to best price of the year from $149 (Save $30)

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $149 shipped. Usually fetching $179, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the lowest price of the year. Step up to the 64GB model for $169, down from $199. While not the new steaming media player with a refreshed Siri Remote that was unveiled last month, the previous-generation Apple TV 4K still upgrades your TV with Ultra HD content with support for HDR. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem. Head below for more.

Those looking to integrate the Apple TV 4K into a minimalist setup will want to look into spending some of the leftover savings on this wall mount from elago. Right now, it’ll set you back $17 and delivers a low-profile design to hide the streaming device behind the TV, in a media console, or elsewhere in your home theater.

Then go give our Apple guide a look for all of this week’s other best deals. We’re still seeing the best price of the year on Apple’s new AirPods Max, which is still live alongside up to $74 in savings on iPad Air. But if you’re looking to load your new Apple TV up with content, be sure to shop all of the movie deals courtesy of iTunes this week.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store.

