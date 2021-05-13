Amazfit Bip S 40-day fitness tracker plunges to new low at $45 shipped (36% off)

B&H Photo is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $45 shipped with coupon applied at checkout. That takes 36% off the going rate, underselling Amazon by $22 and marking a new all-time low price. Centering on its remarkable 40-day battery life off a single two and a half hour charge, this Bip S is built with 10 sport modes and an ultra lightweight design so you can perform at your best without distraction. The always-on display with GPS can report your fitness metrics including heart rate, steps, PAI Health Analysis, and sleep monitoring. Plus, you can pair it with your smartphone to receive call and message notifications, or toggle your favorite workout playlist. Rated 4/5 stars. See below for more.

Other notable Amazfit deals:

Keep an eye out for other active lifestyle deals, like 20% off Nike, adidas, and more from Eastbay, or home-gym equipment from $64. And if nothing above caught your eye, Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch is $111 off. Though, you can always check out our fitness tracker guide for more options.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.

10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.

Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

