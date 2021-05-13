FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit Bip S 40-day fitness tracker plunges to new low at $45 shipped (36% off)

-
Fitness TrackerB&HAmazfit
Save 36% $45

B&H Photo is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $45 shipped with coupon applied at checkout. That takes 36% off the going rate, underselling Amazon by $22 and marking a new all-time low price. Centering on its remarkable 40-day battery life off a single two and a half hour charge, this Bip S is built with 10 sport modes and an ultra lightweight design so you can perform at your best without distraction. The always-on display with GPS can report your fitness metrics including heart rate, steps, PAI Health Analysis, and sleep monitoring. Plus, you can pair it with your smartphone to receive call and message notifications, or toggle your favorite workout playlist. Rated 4/5 stars. See below for more.

Other notable Amazfit deals:

Keep an eye out for other active lifestyle deals, like 20% off Nike, adidas, and more from Eastbay, or home-gym equipment from $64. And if nothing above caught your eye, Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch is $111 off. Though, you can always check out our fitness tracker guide for more options.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

B&H

Amazfit

About the Author

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets ...
Seagate’s 10TB Expansion USB 3.0 HDD takes a load...
Google’s official Pixel 5 Fabric Case sees rare d...
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 adorns your wrist at a new...
Garmin’s new diving smartwatch goes where Apple W...
Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 on spring runs at ...
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with 14-day battery life ...
Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch is the personal tr...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch with 14-day battery life hits one of its best prices at $80

$80 Learn More
43% off

Official Ferrari watches from $75? Yep, Amazon is taking up to 43% off

From $75 Learn More
20% off

Battlestation upgrades: HyperX, Alienware, Aukey RGB gaming keyboards starting from $34

From $34 Learn More
36% off

Workout equipment from $64: Stamina Power Tower, Bluetooth treadmill, more (Up to 36% off)

From $58 Learn More
Save 35%

Anker’s PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low at $30, more from $15 (Up to 35% off)

From $15 Learn More
45% off

Amazon Lavazza Italian coffee sale from $5: 64-pack K-cups $20, beans, more (extra 25% off)

From $5 Learn More

Nordstrom’s Swing Guide will have you ready for golf and tennis season with gear for the entire family

Learn More

E3 2021’s all-digital event: Virtual show floor, video content, social ‘lounges,’ and more

Learn More