Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets to $139 shipped (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch for $139 shipped. Regularly going for as much as $250, today’s deal marks a rare dip below the $150 line for one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. The vivomove HR is a discreet hybrid smartwatch that looks like a traditional timepiece. That is, until you tap the touchscreen and swipe the hands away, to check your messages, heart rate, or other wellness metrics like stress tracking. The vívomove HR can collect and compare your daily stress levels, steps and calorie counts, sleep monitoring, and your calculated fitness age. You’ll get up to five days of battery off a single charge, or up to two weeks when used as just a watch. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for a more budget friendly approach? LETSCOM offers an Android-compatible smartwatch with heart rate and sleep monitoring, 14 different sport modes, and a fully customizable dial for $43.99 with the on-page coupon. It’s also 5ATM waterproof, meaning it’s safe in the rain or while washing your hands. And you can get up to 10 days or active or 35 days standby battery life, which more than doubles our lead deal’s. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also saw deals on the Apple Watch leather band starting at $15 today, as well as exercise equipment from $58 to help you keep active this summer. But for some fun indoors, check out this highly-rated mini pool table for $17, or Logitech’s superlight G PRO X gaming mouse. Match that with some of Corsair’s most versatile gaming headphones and you’re set to celebrate the release of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer.

Garmin vivomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Fashionably fit is just a tap away with vívomove HR. This stylish hybrid smartwatch features a touchscreen with a discreet display. Precision hands show the time and dynamically move away when you swipe through your messages, heart rate and more. It counts your steps and calories while monitoring wellness, including all-day stress tracking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!