Amazon’s Moen bathroom/kitchen sale from $2.50: Shower heads, robe hooks, racks, more

Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a wide-range of Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures, faucets, grab bars, towel racks, robe hooks, and more. One notable offer is the Moen Engage Magnetix 3.5-inch Six-Function Handheld Showerhead for $42.50 shipped. Regularly up to $60, it more recently has been in the $55 range at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This model features a spot and fingerprint resistant, brushed nickel finish with six different shower spray settings. Backed by Moen’s lifetime warranty, it can spit out 1.75 gallons per minute and features the magnetic docking system that allows you to “easily detach and use as a handheld showerhead or effortlessly replace it to dock.” Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More Moen deals below from $2.50.

Now, if you can do with out the brushed nickel, spot and fingerprint resistant finish here, you can still score the basic mirror-like Chrome finish model for $32 shipped at Amazon. Regularly $50 or more, this one dropped in price a couple months ago and remains as a perfect alternative to today’s lead deal for folks not all that worried about some fingerprint smudges to wipe off.

Be sure to browse though the rest of the Moen Amazon sale right here for deals starting from under $2.50 with free Prime shipping across the board. If you’re thinking about a washroom reno or just need some new pieces to freshen things up, Moen’s lifetime warranties in combination with today’s price drops make for a great opportunity to do so.

Hit up our home goods guide for even more household essentials and then dive into our smart home guide to make your space even more intelligent. Today we have offers on TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera, the Anker eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt model, this meross Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch, and much more right here.

More on the Moen Engage Magnetix Handheld Showerhead:

SPOT RESISTANT: Spot Resist Brushed Nickel finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking bath

MAGNETIC BASE: The magnetic docking system allows you to easily detach and use as a handheld shower head or effortlessly replace it to dock with the snap of a magnet

CUSTOMIZE YOUR SHOWER: Multiple distinct shower settings gives flexibility and variety

