Anker’s eufy HomeKit Pan/Tilt Indoor Cam returns to 2021 low at $40, more

EufyHome via Amazon is offering Anker’s 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Security Camera with HomeKit for $39.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code EUFYIN84 at checkout. This slashes a full $12 off the usual price to match the 2021 low, and the second best price we’ve tracked so far. Packed with 2-way audio, constant 2K quality video, (or 1080p when using HomeKit,) and a plethora of smart detection features, this camera can also be piloted from the app. You can access the video feed from your smartphone or any compatible Alexa, Assistant, or HomeKit device with a screen. And if you’d rather the camera be doing the work for you, it can automatically seek out humans, pets, and track movement for security purposes, or even as a lowkey home videographer. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 4,600 customers. Head below for more.

To keep you covered indoors and out, you might also consider Anker’s eufy Outdoor Wireless 1080p Floodlight Cam for $129.99 shipped at Best Buy. This undersells Amazon by a full $70, to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Backed by dual 2500-lumen bulbs, this floodlight will automatically trigger when motion is detected, armed with a 1080p camera and a 100dB alarm. This one is unfortunately not built to mesh with your HomeKit ecosystem, but you can still get some Alexa and Assistant connectivity to keep an eye on your home when you’re away. 4GB of storage is included, for up to 14-days of recordings. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 250 reviews.

For even more from Anker, the surprisingly powerful Soundcore Portable Bluetooth Speaker is just $22 right now. Plus, we’ve got tons of great summer shoe and fashion deals from Joe’s New Balance to Cardi B’s latest Reebok collab and Men’s Warehouse up to 85% off. But if you’d rather kick it at home, these LG UltraWide monitors and more are up to $244 off.

eufy HomeKit 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Cam features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

