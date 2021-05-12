TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 2K indoor smart camera sees first discount at $33.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s all-new Kasa 4MP 2K Indoor Smart Camera for $33.75 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked for a new all-time low at 25% off the usual rate. Streaming in constant 2K quality video with night vision up to 30 feet, you can customize up to four activity zones to receive notifications when a person is detected there. It’s totally compatible with Alexa and Assistant, so you can take a peek at your home from anywhere using a smart TV or tablet, or tap into the two-way audio via an Echo Dot. Plus, you can pair it with other Kasa smart products to, say, flick on the lights when someone walks into the room. This camera is brand new so there aren’t any customer reviews to speak of, but you can visit the Kasa smart store for more info.

While today’s discount brings their prices much closer together, the budget-friendly 1080p Kasa smart cam is currently down to $30 shipped. This new version includes the same smart capabilities, two-way audio, and night vision up to 30-feet, plus an SD card slot for secure, hard storage of your security reel. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

You can also bring some extra security and memory-capturing to you car with this 1080p dashcam down to $90. Or to expand on your new smart tech, check out Garmin’s stylish hybrid smartwatch with GPS, a two-pack of Phillips Hue smart bulbs at $70, or even Anker’s eufy pan and tilt 1080p indoor camera for $40. If none of that suits your fancy, I’m sure you’ll find something worthwhile in our smart home guide.

Kasa 4MP 2K Indoor Smart Camera features:

Keep an eye on your things with mini Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Capture more delicate details and vivid colors than 1080p with sharp and crisp 2K HD. Provides outstanding image quality even when you zoom in with more pixels.

Receive instant alerts and live stream 2K HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 ft. with Night Vision.

KC400 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 256 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!