We now have even more details on what to expect from this year’s E3. After confirming there would be a digital event for 2021 back in April, the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) has issued a press release today with plenty of details on how E3 2021 will roll out, including a series of broadcasted events, social forums, and even a virtual show floor of sorts. Head below for all of the details.

E3 2021: Virtual show floor, social ‘lounges,’ and more

This year’s event will see E3 go all-digital for the first time in its now tenured history. As we already knew, it will be an all-digital, four-day event from June 12 to June 15, with special media member access on June 7.

On top of a slew of the expected live streams, an online portal of sorts — created by Game Cloud Network, HCL Technologies Ltd., and Revyrie, Inc. — will allow virtual attendees to browse through digital exhibitor booths alongside a host of companion content.

Both the E3 app and aforementioned portal will be host to what sounds like a wide range of articles, video content, and live streams. But there will also be interactive social elements that will see attendees visiting virtual “lounges” customizing their E3 profile and even participating in leaderboards of some kind or other. All of that will also be joined by a series of broadcast-like content folks who don’t usually attend the show in person will be familiar with, including the usual press conferences, developer discussions/panels, and more.

Here’s a quick breakdown from the ESA:

Exhibitor Booths – Featuring special events, VOD content and articles, exhibitor booths will act as hubs within the portal for key announcements and game information tied to each exhibitor

Lounges – Online gathering spots for all E3 attendees

Forums – Special boards for focused online discussion and sharing among attendees

Leaderboards – Gamified show elements that can be collected and displayed, encouraging fans to interact in as many ways as possible

Profile Creation – All attendees can create their own unique profiles within the portal and app, which can be customized

Starting on June 7, members of the media will be able to use the aforementioned portal and E3 app to get early access to just about all of this year’s presenters. Speaking of which, there are no new details on that front today, but last we heard, you can expect the likes of Nintendo, Xbox, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Capcom, Warner Bros. Games, and Koch Media. Still no word from Sony (don’t get your hopes up though) and Konami has since backed out of E3 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

All things considered, outside of folks that attend the conference every year in person, the E3 2021 setup is starting to sound like it might be an even better and more organized experience for the rest of us. What used to be a series of pick your favorite E3 stream for folks not looking to be there in person, will now be a more focused and organized experience directly online with a virtual show floor and the like. No, it’s certainly not the same thing as being there in the person, with the flashing lights and loud sounds emanating from soon-to-be released experiences, but it might be even better than year’s past for folks that take in E3 from the comfort of their own home anyway.

