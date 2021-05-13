Don’t need the latest and greatest? Score an unlocked Google Pixel 3 for $160

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for $159.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having originally sold for $799, Google has more recently been selling refurbished models for $249 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking the best price of the year. Powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, Pixel 3 arrives with a 5.5-inch FHD+ display alongside a 12MP rear camera setup capable of capturing 4K video at 30FPS. Google has noted that the Pixel 3 will receive updates through the fall after rolling out support for Android 11 last year. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Pixel 3 is a notable handset for getting a family member in on the Android action without having to shell out a bunch of cash for a more recent flagship. So if that’s the route you end up going with today’s lead deal, spending a portion of your savings to pick up Spigen’s Touch Armor Case for $16 is a good call. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk to either of the handsets while still providing ample protection. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Otherwise, go give our Android guide a look for some other hardware discounts. The budget-friendly TCL 10L handset at $170 is now joined by the deepest discount yet on Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo. And as always, you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Stay in touch with family and friends with this Google Pixel 3 smartphone. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of memory keep Android applications running efficiently, and the 8-megapixel, wide-angle front camera fits everyone in the selfie. This Google Pixel 3 smartphone has 128GB of storage to hold your photos and videos.

