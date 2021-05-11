Microsoft’s dual screen Surface Duo smartphone falls to new low at $301 off

BuyDig is currently offering the GSM unlocked Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB Android Smartphone for $699 shipped. Having originally retailed for $1,400, earlier this year it saw a permanent price cut down to $1,000 with today’s offer slashing another $301 off and marking a new all-time low. You’ll also score a pair of LG TONE Free Earbuds, adding another $124 in value to the package.

Delivering a dual AMOLED screen experience, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. Over 245 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Considering there is twice the screen real estate here as your average smartphone, using a portion of your savings to grab this OtterBox Surface Duo case seems like a pretty smart move. Adding some extra scratch and drop protection into the mix, this case lets you slip the smartphone in when not in use. Or just go with Microsoft’s Surface Duo Bumper for a more minimalist setup.

Get in the dual screen smartphone game for less by taking advantage of this ongoing discount on LG’s unlocked G8X ThinQ handset at $400. But if you’re after something a bit more affordable in the world of Android devices, TCL’s 10L smartphone is marked down to $170. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals right here.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

